P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Buys $51,000.00 in Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $504,186. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Scott Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, W Scott Davis purchased 20 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $880.00.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $297.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

