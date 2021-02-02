P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

