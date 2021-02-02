Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.31. 41,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 10,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.89% of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

