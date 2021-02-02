Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Up 1%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 5,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) by 207.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.