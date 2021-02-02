Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Trading Up 1%

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 14,592 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter.

