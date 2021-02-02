Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Trading Up 0%

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) shares were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 55,230 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

