Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Trading Up 1.1%

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) by 103.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.40% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

