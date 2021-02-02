PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.28

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 11541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,362 shares of company stock worth $33,103,546 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.