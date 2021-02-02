Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 35,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 68,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $83.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

