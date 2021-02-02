Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

PRU opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -219.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.