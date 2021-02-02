Palladium Partners LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

