Palladium Partners LLC Has $18.67 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $239.91 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day moving average of $222.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

