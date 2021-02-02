Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $320.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

