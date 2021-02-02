Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 3,949 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 997.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.