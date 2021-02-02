Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 209,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

ABBV stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

