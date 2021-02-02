Palladium Partners LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of TRV opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

