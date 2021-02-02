Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $425.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $385.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

NYSE PANW opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,656 shares of company stock worth $48,680,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

