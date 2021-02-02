Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,251.56

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Pamp Network has a market cap of $3,251.56 and $37,344.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00837136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.22 or 0.04806820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Pamp Network Token Profile

PAMP is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.