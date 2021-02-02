Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Down 13.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.50. 8,845,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 4,824,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

