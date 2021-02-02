Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.30

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 662549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

