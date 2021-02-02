PancakeSwap Trading Up 91.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00006654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $259.49 million and $56.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00047247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00139182 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036428 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 168,262,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,388,394 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.