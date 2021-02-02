Pantos (PAN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $78,418.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00249613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00036840 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.