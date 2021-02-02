Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $203,966.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,522,138 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

