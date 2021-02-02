Paradiem LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.42 and a 200 day moving average of $274.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

