Paradiem LLC Acquires Shares of 6,149 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,149 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total value of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Shares of PAYC traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,698. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 140.59, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

