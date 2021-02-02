Paradiem LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,534 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.51. 45,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

