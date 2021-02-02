Paradiem LLC Buys New Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock worth $66,600,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $11.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.33. 18,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,751. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $369.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.