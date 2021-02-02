Paradiem LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Paradiem LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,909. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.07.

