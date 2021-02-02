Paradiem LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

BSJN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

