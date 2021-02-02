Paradiem LLC Invests $1.67 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $15.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.24. 12,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.27.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

