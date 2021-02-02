Paradiem LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

