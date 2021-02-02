Paradiem LLC Invests $2.38 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,462,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,172. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.