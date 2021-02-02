Paradiem LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,468 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,125. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

