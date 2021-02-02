Paradiem LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copart by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,156. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

