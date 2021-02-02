Paradiem LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,566 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $5,070,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, hitting $151.21. 11,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,903. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

