Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Paradiem LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 451,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,781,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. 940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,002. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.