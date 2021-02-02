Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

Shares of KLAC traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $317.60.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

