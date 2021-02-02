Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,025. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.39 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.24 and a 200 day moving average of $557.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

