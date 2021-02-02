Paradiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.