Paradiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paylocity by 67.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PCTY traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,272. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.
In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.