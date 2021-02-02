Paradiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paylocity by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Paylocity by 67.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,272. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200 day moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

In other news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

