Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 8,620 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in ResMed by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,653. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

