Paradiem LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $29.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.95. 100,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $537.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

