Paradiem LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.89. 29,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,662. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

