Paradiem LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

