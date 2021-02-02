ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,464.94

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $673,464.94 and approximately $22.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,131.21 or 1.00202630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031513 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

