Particl (PART) Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Particl has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $7.02 million and $24,623.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,757,619 coins and its circulating supply is 9,722,600 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

