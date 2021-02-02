Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $11,005.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.