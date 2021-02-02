Patron Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $834,942.94 and approximately $6,769.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

