Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.56. The company has a market cap of $746.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

