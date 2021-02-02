Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.91 million and $188.71 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00085837 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

